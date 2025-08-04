Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Size Worth $4.42 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Worth?

In recent times, there's been a swift expansion in the market size of the acoustic vehicle alerting system. Its value, which is expected to be $2.01 billion in 2024, will surge to $2.36 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include regulatory directives for pedestrian safety, increased urbanization resulting in dense traffic, escalating concerns about environmental noise pollution, the introduction of directional sound technology for accurate pedestrian alerts, and increased awareness about the safety requirements of the visually impaired pedestrians.

The market for acoustic vehicle alerting systems is projected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, growing to $4.42 billion by 2029 at a 17.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). A range of factors is driving this growth, including the integration of these systems into self-driving vehicles, increasing consumer interest in customising AVAS sounds, the rise of smart city infrastructure compatible with AVAS, partnerships between car manufacturers and the audio industry for improved AVAS solutions, and the tightening of worldwide safety regulations pushing AVAS uptake. Key trends predicted for this forecast period include advancements in electric vehicle technology, the creation of AI-powered AVAS for responsive warning signals, the merging of AVAS with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, the progression towards interactive AVAS systems featuring pedestrian feedback mechanisms, and the establishment of standard AVAS protocols to facilitate interoperability and safety.

What Are The Factors Driving The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market?

The expansion of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market is anticipated to be fueled by rising electric vehicle sales. An electric vehicle (EV) is a battery-powered car that uses an electric motor and offers a greener alternative to conventional vehicles that use internal combustion engines. An increase in EV demand is being driven by heightened awareness of environmental issues, government incentives, and technological advancements that make them more feasible and affordable. Acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) are used in EVs to produce synthetic sounds to alert pedestrians and cyclists to the vehicle's presence. For example, the International Energy Agency, a France-based independent intergovernmental organization, reported in July 2023 that over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the initial quarter of the year, reflecting a 25% increase from the comparable period of the previous year. By the end of 2023, sales are projected to hit 14 million, signifying a 35% yearly growth, with an expected uptick in the latter half of the year. Consequently, the burgeoning electric vehicle sales are propelling the growth of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market?

Major players in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Continental AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Valeo Group

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Harman International Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Sector?

Leading enterprises in the acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) market are directing their efforts towards technological progress, particularly hardware-based configurations, to amplify the efficiency and reliability of the alert systems. By integrating a warning sound generator, fader, and equalizer, it negates the requirement for software validation, which secures reliable performance and simplifies the system by entirely depending on physical components. For instance, in January 2024, a Japan-based electronics components manufacturer, LAPIS Technology Co. Ltd., rolled out the ML22120xx series, marking the industry's first-ever dedicated speech synthesis integrated circuits (ICs) explicitly designed for AVAS in electric vehicles (xEVs). These ICs adhere to regulations mandating AVAS to continuously produce sounds at slow speeds (below 30 km/h or 18.6 mph) for alerting pedestrians. The ML22120xx series, which includes a warning sound generator, fader, and equalizer, removes the necessity for complicated software validation and cuts down on development time. Also, they come equipped with a fault identification feature to bolster vehicle dependability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Share?

The acoustic vehicle alerting systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) By Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

3) By Technology: Speaker-Based System, Exterior Sound Generation Devices, In-Cabin Sound Generation System

4) By Mounting Position: Integrated, Separated

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Car: Electric Passenger Cars, Hybrid Passenger Cars, Autonomous Passenger Cars, Luxury Electric Vehicles (Evs), Compact And Mid-Size Electric Vehicles

2) By Light Commercial Vehicle: Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (Elcvs), Hybrid Light Commercial Vehicles, Delivery Vans, Small Utility Trucks, Electric Light Trucks

3) By Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Electric Heavy Trucks, Hybrid Heavy Trucks, Bus Fleets (Electric And Hybrid), Heavy Duty Trucks For Freight And Logistics, Construction And Mining Vehicles

What Are The Regional Trends In The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the global market for acoustic vehicle alerting systems. Moreover, Europe is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report encompasses a global market overview, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

