Tea Time by Hang Chen Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Tea Time

Innovative Tea House Renovation Blends Tradition and Modernity, Earning International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Tea Time by Hang Chen as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the renovation of a tea house located in Jianshui Ancient Town, China.Tea Time's award-winning design showcases the relevance of blending traditional elements with modern aesthetics in the interior design industry. By seamlessly integrating historical charm with enhanced natural light, ventilation, and spatial flow, the project aligns with current trends and advances industry standards. The innovative design offers practical benefits for users, creating an inviting and engaging environment that celebrates the art of tea culture.The renovated tea house features six immersive tea experiences, each thoughtfully designed to evoke a connection to nature and the timeless charm of Jianshui's historic landscape. Copper-toned facades, transparent glass interfaces, and natural materials work in harmony to create a serene and meditative atmosphere. The space unfolds like a flowing narrative, where light shifts, air circulates, and materials tell a story of tradition and simplicity.The recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Hang Chen and the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize the seamless integration of historical elements with modern functionality, fostering further innovation and exploration within the field.Tea Time was designed by Hang Chen, a national registered urban and rural planner, landscape engineer, and outstanding interior designer in Guangdong Province, China.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Hang ChenHang Chen is a national registered urban and rural planner, landscape engineer, and outstanding interior designer in Guangdong Province, China. With a value orientation of "smart construction", he conducts planning and design projects tailored to specific commissions and local conditions in the fields of urban and rural planning, cultural and tourism development, architecture and landscape. His comprehensive practice strives to comply with regional development laws and maximize comprehensive value.About WE-Me Group of Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Co., Ltd.Based on the trend of interconnection in the metaverse, the "WE-Team" and "ME-Individual Designers" are integrated to promote the value orientation of "smart construction". Planning serves as the overall decision-making, landscape optimization shapes the spatial matrix, and architecture creates the carrier image. Tailored planning and design are conducted according to the specific commission, in line with regional development laws and maximizing comprehensive value.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being in the category of Interior Space and Exhibition Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the award promotes excellence in design and innovation. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

