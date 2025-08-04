The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Brake System Market to Expand at a 5.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $6.94 Billion

It will grow to $6.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Air Brake System Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent rise in the market size of the air brake system. Forecasted to augment from $5.38 billion in 2024 to $5.64 billion in 2025, it is calculated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth during the historical period is linked to several factors such as the expansion of the railway industry, the demand for efficient and dependable braking systems, the burgeoning automobile sector, constant enhancements in air brake technology, the rise in urbanization, and the subsequent expansion of public transportation systems.

In the coming years, the air brake system market size is slated to experience robust growth, escalating to a valuation of $6.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The projected growth in this period is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for hybrid and electric buses, the higher uptake of heavy-duty vehicles, the growing public knowledge about vehicle safety, a surge in investments in transport infrastructure, and an escalating need for commercial vehicles. Key trends to watch out for during the forecast period encompass the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the evolution of electric air brake systems, automation in manufacturing, geographic expansion, and the creation of modular air brake systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Air Brake System Market?

The growth of the air brake system market is set to be fuelled by the escalating demand for commercial vehicles. These vehicles, commonly larger and sturdier than personal ones, are utilized for the transportation of goods or people in exchange for payment, making them ideal for businesses seeking profit or compensation. The need for them arises from expanding logistics and transportation industries, as well as infrastructure development, all of which require competent transport solutions. Air brake systems play a crucial role in these commercial vehicles, as they guarantee safety and efficiency. They offer reliable braking power and improved control. For example, details from the International Organization of Automobile Manufacturers, based in France, reveal that the global production of light commercial vehicles saw a jump from 19.71 million units in 2022 to 21.44 million units the following year. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for commercial vehicles is the driving force behind the growth of the air brake system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Air Brake System Market?

Major players in the Air Brake System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Eaton Corporation

• Wabtec Corporation

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Mando Corporation

• Meritor Inc.

• Nabtesco Automotive Corporation

• SAF-Holland Inc.

• Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

• SORL Auto Parts Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Air Brake System Sector?

Leading firms in the air brake system market are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge technologies, such as electronic trailer braking systems (ETBS), for improving safety, efficiency, and performance in commercial vehicles. ETBS is a high-tech braking system for trailers that improves control and safety by combining electronic features with traditional pneumatic air brake systems. For example, Knorr-Bremse AG, a Germany-based company specialising in braking systems for commercial and rail vehicles, unveiled an advanced electronic trailer braking system, the iTEBS X, in December 2023. This state-of-the-art technology provides a cost-effective, innovative solution that meets the ever-changing demands of the commercial vehicle industry. The iTEBS X, with its integrated electronic control unit, sensor technology, and pneumatic brake control system in a compact, single unit, offers an economical and modular design for trailer manufacturers. The system maintains the effective aspects of past versions, like an efficient pneumatic coupling design and the synchronization of tractor and trailer brake control features, whilst incorporating new elements such as an integrated lift axle valve.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Air Brake System Market Share?

The air brake system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake

2) By Component: Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, ﻿﻿Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, Slack Adjuster, Other Components

3) By Vehicle: Rigid Body Trucks, ﻿Heavy Duty Trucks, ﻿﻿Semi-Trailer Tractor, Bus

4) By Application: On-Road, Off-Road Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Locomotive Electro-Pneumatic(EP), Electronically Controlled Pneumatic(ECP), Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Air Disc Brake: Single-Piston Air Disc Brakes, Multi-Piston Air Disc Brakes, Heavy-Duty Air Disc Brakes, Lightweight Air Disc Brakes

2) By Air Drum Brake: Full Air Drum Brakes, Single Air Drum Brakes, Twin Air Drum Brakes, Heavy-Duty Air Drum Brakes

What Are The Regional Trends In The Air Brake System Market?

For the year outlined in the Air Brake System Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific not only stood as the leading region but is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

