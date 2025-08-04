Submit Release
Minister Siviwe Gwarube delivers keynote address at 29th annual SAELA Education Law Conference, 4 Aug

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will deliver the keynote address at the 29th Annual International Education Law Conference, hosted by the South African Education Law Association (SAELA).

This year’s conference is held under the themed “Edvolution and the Law: Empowering Change, Embracing the Future.” The theme reflects the conference’s focus on how education law can support meaningful transformation, safeguard rights, and equip learners, educators, and leaders for a rapidly evolving world.

Over the course of the event, participants will engage with thought-provoking presentations, panel discussions, and workshops exploring the shifting legal and policy terrain in education.

Minister Gwarube will speak to the power of education law in enabling transformation and justice in South Africa’s education system, and the importance of embracing innovation in a time of accelerated global change.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:

Date:    Monday, 4 August 2025
Venue: The Wilderness Hotel, Garden Route, Western Cape
Time:    08h00

Media enquiries

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

