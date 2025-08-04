Minister Siviwe Gwarube delivers keynote address at 29th annual SAELA Education Law Conference, 4 Aug

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will deliver the keynote address at the 29th Annual International Education Law Conference, hosted by the South African Education Law Association (SAELA).

This year’s conference is held under the themed “Edvolution and the Law: Empowering Change, Embracing the Future.” The theme reflects the conference’s focus on how education law can support meaningful transformation, safeguard rights, and equip learners, educators, and leaders for a rapidly evolving world.

Over the course of the event, participants will engage with thought-provoking presentations, panel discussions, and workshops exploring the shifting legal and policy terrain in education.

Minister Gwarube will speak to the power of education law in enabling transformation and justice in South Africa’s education system, and the importance of embracing innovation in a time of accelerated global change.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Monday, 4 August 2025

Venue: The Wilderness Hotel, Garden Route, Western Cape

Time: 08h00

