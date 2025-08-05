ProHance Reinforces Thought Leadership at GCCX Hyderabad 2025

ProHance wins 'Exemplary Firms in AI & Analytics” at the 3AI & HYSEA GCC ONE Awards 2025 during GCCX Hyderabad 2025 Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance at GCCX Hyderabad 2025 Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance at GCCX Hyderabad 2025 GCCX Hyderabad 2025 Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance (extreme right) at GCCX Hyderabad 2025

ProHance wins top AI & Analytics award, showcases cutting-edge workplace solutions and thought leadership at GCCX Hyderabad 2025

Being recognized as an Exemplary Firm in AI & Analytics is not just an honor — it’s a validation of our relentless pursuit to help GCCs become strategic value creators” — Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance participated as a marquee partner at 'GCC X…HYDERABAD 2025 – Reimagine the New Next in GCCs' with AI, the flagship summit held recently at The Westin, Mindspace Hyderabad, co-hosted by 3AI and HYSEA.Bringing together over 500 senior professionals including 200+ GCC leaders, managing directors, AI experts, and digital transformation strategists, GCCX Hyderabad spotlighted the evolution of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into innovation hubs, powered by Generative AI, Agentic AI, and advanced analytics.During the Leadership Roundtable, ProHance Co-founder & CTO Kishore Reddy joined senior GCC leaders — including Google, Cognizant, Evernorth, and Tiger Analytics —to debate “Transformative Approaches in the Agentic AI Era: Can Scale & Impact Co exist in GCCs?” Kishore shared ProHance’s vision on smart operations and transformation in GCCs, and reaffirmed the company’s role in enabling GCCs to transition from execution centers to strategic value creators."The conversations clearly showed how GCCs are moving beyond execution to becoming hubs of innovation, value creation, and digital leadership.Great to see how ProHance continues to play a role in enabling smarter operations, optimized talent, and measurable impact in this transformation journey," commented Kishore.Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance delivered a Spotlight Talk on “Unlocking AI's Full Potential - Why Visibility, Behaviour and Real World Metrics Matter More Than Ever”, illustrating real-world use cases where ProHance technology drives revenue gains, cost reductions, client retention, and delivery predictability.ProHance was also recognized as a winner in the award category “Exemplary Firms in AI & Analytics” by the jury at the 3AI & HYSEA GCC ONE Awards 2025. This accolade reflects ProHance’s continued leadership in delivering AI-powered workforce optimization and enabling data-driven transformation across enterprise ecosystems.“Being recognized as an Exemplary Firm in AI & Analytics is not just an honor — it’s a validation of our relentless pursuit to help GCCs become strategic value creators,” said Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance. “ProHance is empowering enterprises to bridge the gap between operational visibility and execution excellence in the AI era.”Key Highlights — ProHance at GCCX Hyderabad 2025:• Leadership Roundtable: Engaged with industry luminaries on strategic frameworks for adopting Agentic AI at scale.• Spotlight Talk: Demonstrated how ProHance solutions enhance operational excellence, optimize talent productivity, and elevate GCC performance metrics.• ProHance joined peers such as Cognizant, McDonald’s, PwC, Evernorth, and Ascent Health in shaping GCC focused AI-driven innovation.Why ProHance Matters at GCC Focused Forums• GCCs in Hyderabad continue to evolve rapidly — Telangana now hosts over 355 GCCs, employing more than 300,000 professionals, with innovation becoming a defining characteristic of India's GCC ecosystem.• As GCCs embrace an AI-first operating model, ProHance delivers the core “productivity intelligence” capability required to measure outcomes over activity, monitor focus time, and identify real time burnout risks.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organisation with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organisation towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key objectives.ProHance, a global leader in workplace analytics and operations enablement, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or log onto www.prohance.net

