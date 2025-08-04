Madison Insurance Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Puerto Rico Office

Madison Insurance Group Opens New Office in San Juan Madison Insurance Group gathers together to celebrate grand opening of new office. Madison Insurance Group marks opening of new office in San Juan Mark Sims, Alejandra Piazza, Carlos Rivera, and Mark Jacobs (left to right) at the Puerto Rico office grand opening celebration. 7587 – Carlos Rivera, Awildalys Otero, and Humberto Torres (left to right) enjoying the celebration at Madison Insurance Group’s new office grand opening in Puerto Rico.

Strategic expansion reinforces company’s long-term growth and commitment to local economy

It’s more than just an office—it’s a launchpad for our next chapter of service, innovation, and impact.” — — Mark Sims, President, Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 17, 2025, Madison Insurance Group welcomed clients, dignitaries, and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of its new office in San Juan, marking a milestone in the company’s strategic expansion.The new space, located in the iconic PepsiCo building, gives Madison room to scale operations and accommodate new team members. With a central location, larger and modernized workspaces, the office reflects Madison’s continued investment in talent and client service.The new Puerto Rico office will be home to 9 employees, representing the Madison Insurance team based on the island. The remaining 14 employees will continue to be based on mainland. As the company grows its footprint, it anticipates creating new jobs in Puerto Rico over the next 12–18 months to support expanded operations and client demand.“This office marks a new chapter for Madison Insurance Group in Puerto Rico,” said LeAnn Rivera, Chief Operating Officer, Puerto Rico. “We’re proud to invest in this community, create quality jobs, and deliver excellent service to our clients across the region.”Guests were treated to local cuisine, refreshments, and live entertainment as the company celebrated a strong start in its newest regional hub.“This expansion reinforces our commitment to the Puerto Rico market and creates the foundation for long-term growth,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “It’s more than just an office—it’s a launchpad for our next chapter of service, innovation, and impact.”Madison Insurance Group continues to build a strong presence across key financial and commercial centers, offering enterprise risk insurance solutions that align with the evolving needs of business owners, family offices, and wealth advisors.For more information, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org About Madison Insurance Group:Madison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

Madison Insurance Group Presents Enterpirse Risk Insurance

