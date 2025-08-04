VAP Group to Host the Global Blockchain Show 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Meet the Top 1% in Web3. From industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators of the Blockchain industry, all under one roof in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the resounding success of past two editions, VAP Group in association with Times of Blockchain is set to host an exclusive event on 10-11th December, 2025 in Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, that will bring together 5,000+ attendees, 200+ global expert speakers, 300+ leading investors, and 150+ media representatives on one dynamic platform to shape the future of the decentralized technology showcasing cutting-edge blockchain applications across multiple industries.They are also proud to announce the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau for the upcoming Global Blockchain Show, further strengthening our mission to bring world-class innovation and thought leadership to the heart of the UAE.Over the years, the Global Blockchain Show has played a vital role in advancing blockchain adoption worldwide. Here’s what our past event helped to achieve:5000+ attendees with 200+ sponsors; 70+ industry expert keynotes and 48% C Suite Founders around the globe on a single platform, driving innovation through technology.What to Expect in 2025: From disruptive startups to established blockchain leaders, Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi is the ultimate platform to showcase innovations, secure investments, and shape the decentralized future. Whether you're a founder looking to scale, an investor seeking the next big opportunity, or a Web3 enthusiast eager to connect with like-minded visionaries, this event is your gateway to the forefront of blockchain technology.-Exclusive Keynotes & Fireside Chats: Insights from blockchain pioneers and global leaders driving the next phase of Web3 innovation.-High-Impact Networking: Connect with investors, developers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers shaping the blockchain landscape.-Live Demos & Exhibitions: Experience firsthand the latest advancements in blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and enterprise applications.-Pitch Competitions & Hackathons: Discover the next wave of disruptive startups and emerging tech talent.-Global Blockchain Show Week (3rd - 12th December): It convenes trailblazing events where visionary founders, pioneering developers, and forward-thinking investors come together for curated side events - a multi-day, country-wide exploration of blockchain technology, anchored by the Global Blockchain Show.As blockchain continues to revolutionize industries from finance to supply chain and beyond, the Global Blockchain Show 2025, co-located with The Global Games Show, serves as the ultimate convergence point for thought leaders and disruptors. Grab the opportunity to be part of this transformative journey.About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong footprint, our expert team of 170+ professionals ensures our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in Advertising & Media and Staffing.For media inquiries, please contact: media@globalblockchainshow.com

