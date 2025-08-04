Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New Song And Music Video 'Infinite Possibilities'

Kelsie Kimberlin At Fire Pit Kelsie Playing Guitar Cover Art IP

Growing up, I was sheltered, taught lessons of life, and told that one day I would spread my wings into a world of infinite possibilities. This song is about what I learned and how I see the world.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, August 1st, American pop singer Kelsie Kimberlin released an official music video for her fifth song of 2025, “ Infinite Possibilities .” Famed director Zack Gross filmed the video, which features Kelsie and her father singing a duet and playing their Larrivee acoustic guitars. “Growing up, I was sheltered, taught the lessons of life, and told that one day I would spread my wings into a world of infinite possibilities,” said Kelsie. “So this song and video are about freedom from my teenage years, from the point of view of me and my father. We have been creating music since I can first remember, and this song is a celebration of that musical bond and the realization of my dreams.”Despite the song being autobiographical, it is meant for everyone who opens up a new chapter in their lives, unencumbered by the boundaries of the past. Destiny awaits us when we free ourselves. The video was filmed with Kelsie and her father sitting around a fire pit to signify that life’s most important lessons are seared through fire, and sometimes we have to burn the weight of the past to move into the future. The lighting in the video signifies hopes and dreams, while the camera angle behind the bush signifies the first steps into a new adventure. The lyrics of the song are simple yet profound: “I’ve just been incubating, my world, my life has just been percolating. It took time for me to be reborn, I needed boundaries so my wings could form, but now they’re ready to unfold, fly into the world, beautiful and bold. Leaving my cocoon without a tear, not a day too soon, without a fear.”Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. “Infinite Possibilities” was mixed by Liam Nolan (Adele) and mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone (Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett).On April 27, 2025, Kelsie received two prestigious awards for her strong support of Ukraine—the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie about Ukraine, which has a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entirely new audience to her incredible work and music. Her upcoming music video for her song “Dream of Peace” will debut at the International Peace Concert in September.“Infinite Possibilities” is available on all global music platforms, and the video is on YouTube. https://youtu.be/rg-3CTnK-TQ

