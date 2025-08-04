B&H Worldwide Singapore Joins Hands with Singapore Cancer Society to Support Cancer Warriors

B&H Worldwide Singapore is proud to announce its participation in a goodie bag donation drive in collaboration with the Singapore Cancer Society on 2 Aug 2025

SINGAPORE, NORTH EAST, SINGAPORE, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to announce its participation in a goodie bag donation drive in collaboration with the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), taking place on 2 August 2025.

As part of this community engagement initiative, the team from B&H Worldwide’s Singapore station will prepare, pack and hand-deliver goodie bags to the homes of cancer warriors supported by SCS. Through this meaningful outreach, the team hopes to reinforce a powerful message — that no one should have to face cancer alone.

Beyond distributing the goodie bags, team members will spend time befriending the beneficiaries, offering emotional support and encouragement in their journey of healing. This effort allows the team to exercise not only social responsibility but also compassion and leadership in contributing to the community.

"We are honoured to stand alongside the Singapore Cancer Society in making a difference to the lives of those impacted by cancer,” said David Wong, Station Manager of B&H Worldwide Singapore. “This initiative gives our team a chance to connect with individuals in a meaningful way, and we hope to bring warmth, encouragement and strength to each person we meet."

This collaboration underscores B&H Worldwide’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities where it operates and supporting health and wellness causes through purposeful action.

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

