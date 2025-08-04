Backing SA’s recreational fishers and supporting fish stocks

Release date: 03/08/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is backing South Australia’s recreational fishers with a range of measures to support fishing activity during the unprecedented algal bloom and to set-up the recovery of fish stocks.

The commitments include:

$300,000 to install a strategically placed recreational fishing reef in an impacted Gulf region to support the survival and reproduction of key recreational species and allow real-time monitoring for citizen scientists, schools, and researchers;

Establishing a fish stocking program in freshwater bodies such as reservoirs and lakes;

Opening more reservoirs to recreational fishing where consistent with public health advice;

Boosting regional tourism by supporting RecFish SA to deliver a series of four fishing events and competitions in regional areas in conjunction with local tackle stores and businesses;

Supporting RecFish SA to deliver a series of fishing forums at local tackle stores, using fishing personalities and local experts;

Providing RecFish SA a grant of $200,000 to further support more than a hundred community fishing clinics and programs across South Australia, fishing events and competitions, and engagement with recreational fishing clubs to boost participation.

The measures to support recreational fishing are in addition to the business support available through the Malinauskas and Albanese Governments’ algal bloom support package, which includes grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses including:

marine or coastal tourism operators

charter boat and fishing charter operators

marine-based sport and/or schools (e.g. surf school)

commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders

seafood processors

marine/fishing supply chain manufacturers/retailers (e.g. tackle shops, suppliers)

coastal caravan parks and camping grounds and accommodation

beachfront kiosks/cafés

In recognition some commercial fisheries have been forced to close or have suffered a significant reduction in available seafood to catch, grants of up to $100,000 have been made available for significantly impacted businesses.

Businesses can apply for grants now, and the State Government is committing to processing applications within 15 business days to ensure money is getting out the door to those who need it.

For further information on the algal bloom, including grants and other supports available, visit algalbloom.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Fishing is a way of life for many South Australians. It’s a healthy activity families can engage in away from screens and technology, and a way to explore some of the most beautiful parts of our state.

It is also a significant driver of tourism in our regions. Many businesses rely on it.

The algal bloom is presenting a real challenge for fishers and these businesses in many parts of our state. It is also true that those in the more than two-thirds of our coastline that is unaffected by the bloom are also suffering from diminished public confidence

These sensible support measures will help support our fishers, and the businesses and communities which support them, through this natural disaster.

They will also set up our fish stocks for the longer term.

Attributable to Susan Close

We know that recreational fishing is so important activity to many in our community.

Our support measures include a focus on supporting the survival and reproduction of fish species with the establishment of a recreational reef.

The health of our marine environment is crucial to recreational fishing and we will work to restore it as quickly as possible.

Attributable to RecFish SA Executive Officer Asher Dezsery

Recreational fishing is not just a past time in South Australia, it’s a way of life. When fishing tourism stops, the communities reliant on its economy suffer.

Today marks a meaningful change by the SA Labor Government in not only creating opportunities to stimulate recreational fishing travel and opportunities, it addresses the needs of the environment as we assist it to recover from this unfortunate period in time.

Collaboration between RecFish SA and the SA Labor government has been pivotal in shaping this SA HAB recreational fishing activation package, ensuring it addresses the diverse needs of our recreational fishing community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to re-engaging regional tourism destinations reliant on recreational fishing tourism, sustainable fishing practices, supporting the associated businesses and enhancing recreational opportunities in the state.

This announcement reaffirms the government's consideration of the recreational fishing sector, which generates over $380 million annually in tourism expenditures across South Australia.

This package will bolster opportunities, conservation efforts, and community engagement, ensuring a robust future for recreational fishing not just immediately, however for future generations.