Pre-Orders Opened on August 7 for 'Transformers Generations I Megatron Overload (Design by Josh Nizzi)' Statue

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio introduces "Megatron Overload," a new original design created in collaboration with mechanical concept artist Josh Nizzi, known for his distinctive work on the Transformers franchise. This piece joins the same series as "Powermaster Optimus Prime," offering a powerful visual contrast between the two opposing figures.The statue depicts Megatron in a forward-leaning pose with both feet firmly grounded, emphasizing a battle-ready stance. Its mechanical silhouette features intricately modeled limbs and core components, based on detailed concept art. The outer armor is finished in a weathered platinum coating, highlighting both durability and elegance in the surface treatment.Key features include a large scythe with a saw-edged blade, and mechanical details that suggest a concealed vehicle mode. The head sculpt includes red LED-illuminated eyes, while the right arm is equipped with a fusion cannon, also featuring purple LED lighting.The statue also comes with the Crawler Cape, constructed from segmented tank treads, and a swappable open left hand to support dynamic posing options.The Bonus Version includes an additional greatsword accessory. Designed with a crescent-shaped tip and rugged blade profile, the sword expands the range of display possibilities and adds a more aggressive visual element to the character.Product Name:Museum Masterline Transformers Generations I Megatron Overload (Design by Josh Nizzi) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2999Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: NonH:89cm W:82cm D:79cmH:81cm W:82cm D:79cm (With Greatsword)Weight: 46.1KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Transformers-themed Base・One (1) Crawler Cape・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Scythe, Open Hand)・LED Light-Up Features (Eyes, Fusion Cannon)・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Greatsword) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:HASBRO and its logo, TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2025 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.For more details, visit our online store

