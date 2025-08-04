Hollywood Life Names MindStir Media the Top Hybrid Publisher in America

MindStir Media, top hybrid publisher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media , the leader in the hybrid publishing industry, has been named the top hybrid publisher in America by Hollywood Life . This recognition underscores MindStir Media’s commitment to empowering authors and transforming stories into published works through its innovative publishing model.Hollywood Life praised MindStir Media’s contributions to the industry, stating, “In a world where creativity meets innovation, MindStir Media is leading the way as the top hybrid publisher in America. This Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company has been helping authors bring their stories to life for going on fifteen years.”Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media blends traditional and self-publishing methods to offer authors creative control, faster publication times, and robust promotional support. The company’s collaboration with Academy Award-nominated actress and bestselling author Mariel Hemingway creates unique opportunities for authors. Hemingway supports selected authors with video promotions, PR activities, and the option for written forewords, which Hollywood Life called a “game-changing advantage in the competitive world of book publishing.”MindStir Media provides end-to-end publishing services , including professional editing, custom cover design, and access to global distribution networks spanning 40,000 retailers and booksellers in over 100 countries. The company also offers a one-of-a-kind mentorship program led by Hebert, enabling authors to benefit from his proven strategies for bestseller success.“These collaborations are about building a community of authors who can learn from industry experts, including myself,” said J.J. Hebert. “It’s about opening doors to promotional opportunities and ultimately giving authors a platform to share their stories with the world.”MindStir Media’s recognition as America’s top hybrid publisher reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the publishing world. By placing authors at the center of the process, the company continues to redefine the future of hybrid publishing.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an award-winning hybrid publishing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. Recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, MindStir Media offers comprehensive publishing services, from editing to book marketing and global distribution. Teaming up with prominent figures like Academy Award-nominated actress and author Mariel Hemingway, MindStir Media provides unmatched promotional opportunities for its authors. With a mission to empower storytellers worldwide, MindStir Media has helped thousands of authors achieve their dreams of publication.

