Crumbl Collaborates with Disney’s "Freakier Friday" for a Flavorful Swap You Didn’t See Coming

Crumbl

A New Dessert Launches with a Twist August 4!

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Things at Crumbl are about to get a little freaky and fruity! The fastest growing dessert chain is collaborating with the highly anticipated Disney sequel "Freakier Friday," arriving only in theaters August 8, a dessert as wild and unexpected as a mother-daughter body swap. This limited-time treat channels the bold energy, color palette, and fun chaos of the film, but with a Crumbl twist."Freakier Friday" Key Lime Blackberry Cake is a flavor worthy of the big screen and will be available starting Monday, August 4. It’s a vanilla cake stuffed with key lime cheesecake filling, topped with a blackberry glaze and a velvety key lime mousse. Stay tuned into Crumbl’s social media channels, because on Friday, August 8 things will get even freakier!“'Freakier Friday' brings that perfect mix of nostalgia and fun and we couldn’t resist putting our own Crumbl spin on it,” says Rhonda Bromley, Crumbl Vice President of Public Relations. “Plus, who doesn’t love a dessert with a plot twist?”Mark your calendars, get your movie tickets, and grab your "Freakier Friday" Blackberry Key Lime Cake before it swaps out for good. Available at all Crumbl locations from August 4-9.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.About Freakier Friday:“Freakier Friday,” the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Disney classic starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. “Freakier Friday” is directed by Nisha Ganatra, and the screenplay is by Jordan Weiss, with a story by Elyse Hollander and Jordan Weiss, based on the book “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Ann Marie Sanderlin, Mario Iscovich, Nathan Kelly, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. Disney’s Freakier Friday rated [PG] for thematic elements, rude humor, language and some suggestive references.For media inquiries, please contact:press@crumbl.com

