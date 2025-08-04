Mission Launches a New Defense Powerhouse Through Merger of Mission Essential and Ghostdog

Forging the Future of Intelligence with Human-Machine Teaming at the Core

Mission represents a deliberate step toward shaping the future of intelligence. We’re building AI with a combat patch. Technology designed by intelligence officers who’ve operated on the ground.” — Gregory K. Miller, CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of The Mission Group (Mission), a newly formed defense company uniting two leading players in national security and intelligence: Mission Essential , a premier provider of defense solutions, and Ghostdog Inc., an emerging AI-driven intelligence platform company. The combined organization establishes a next-generation intelligence enterprise headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.As part of the merger:- Mission Essential will continue to operate as the solutions arm of Mission.- Ghostdog Inc. will become Mission Sciences , the technology and product innovation arm.- The Mission Group, or Mission, will serve as the parent company for both divisions.The new company blends the wisdom of experienced operators with the speed of technology, redefining how intelligence is collected, analyzed, and disseminated. With this integration, Mission is positioned to become a dominant force in defense and intelligence, delivering mission-ready solutions that span frontline services, AI-powered platforms, and operational intelligence infrastructure.Leadership Aligned for Innovation and Scale- Greg Miller, Founder of Mission Essential, will serve as CEO of The Mission Group and continue as CEO of Mission Essential.- Sean Lane, Co-Founder of Ghostdog, will serve as CEO of Mission Sciences and CTO of Mission Essential, guiding technology strategy across the enterprise.- Mark Quantock – COO, Mission Essential, will continue to lead enterprise operations and mission execution.- Ralph Miller – CFO, Mission Essential, will continue to oversee financial strategy and performance across the organization.- Bubba Fox, Co-Founder of Ghostdog, will become Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Mission Sciences.“Mission represents a deliberate step toward shaping the future of intelligence,” said Greg Miller, CEO of The Mission Group and founder of Mission Essential. “We’re building AI with a combat patch. Technology designed by intelligence officers who’ve operated on the ground. It isn’t theoretical; it’s mission-ready.”A Platform for the Intelligence-Driven FutureMission Sciences will carry forward Ghostdog’s flagship product, Whispernet, a breakthrough platform for intelligence collection, analysis, and dissemination. Whispernet transforms how information flows across domains, enabling AI agents to act as integral teammates across the intelligence lifecycle.The combination empowers Mission to serve as a full-spectrum provider:- Services: Global defense operations, intelligence support, and multilingual capabilities.- Solutions: Rapid integration of AI tools, autonomous workflows, and real-time intelligence delivery.- Products: Secure, deployable platforms like Whispernet that bring AI to the edge.Next-Generation Capabilities- XaaS Delivery: Everything-as-a-Service models give customers scalable, on-demand solutions at a fraction of traditional costs.- Human-Machine Teaming: Seamless collaboration between seasoned professionals and AIgents working shoulder to shoulder with humans shortens decision cycles and boosts operational awareness.- Whispernet Platform: Now part of Mission Sciences, the Whispernet enables humans and AI agents to act as integrated teammates, accelerating insight across domains.Backed by Leading National Security InvestorsThe creation of The Mission Group is supported by a robust coalition of investors from both Ghostdog and Mission Essential. Investors include Drive Capital, Moonshots Capital, Shield Capital, 8VC, and Cerberus, all of whom share a common vision for building transformative national security companies.Sean Lane, CEO of Mission Sciences, added: “The US and our allies need more than modernization, they need a partner for reinvention. With this combination, we now have the resources, leadership, and velocity to become that partner.”About MissionMission is a defense and intelligence company that unites elite mission services and breakthrough AI technologies to support U.S. and allied operations around the globe. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Mission comprises two core divisions: Mission Essential and Mission Sciences. Together, they deliver integrated capabilities across intelligence, technology, and operational domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.