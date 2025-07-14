Mission Essential and Gerz Construction Win U.S. Department of State Contract for America House Kyiv Renovation

Working alongside our trusted partners at Gerz Construction, we’re committed to delivering high-quality results that reflect the values and standards of both the U.S. and Ukraine.”” — Gregory K. Miller, CEO

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a leading provider of mission-critical support to the U.S. government, is proud to announce its partnership with Gerz Construction in Ukraine to support the renovation of the America House compound in Kyiv. This important initiative reflects America’s continued commitment to public diplomacy in Ukraine.Gerz Construction, based in Kyiv, will deliver comprehensive renovation services across the compound, including modernization, safety upgrades, and accessibility improvements. Mission Essential will provide technical support, program oversight, and interface support between the client and Ukrainian stakeholders.“We are honored to support this vital renovation at such an important time,” said Greg Miller, CEO/Founder at Mission Essential. “Working alongside our trusted partners at Gerz Construction, we’re committed to delivering high-quality results that reflect the values and standards of both the U.S. and Ukraine.”Oleksander Rotov, Chairman of the Board of Gerz Construction, shared: “We’re proud to bring our local expertise and deep knowledge of Ukrainian construction standards to this project. This partnership shows how international cooperation can drive real progress.”Alisa Rotova, Organisational Design Manager at Gerz, added: “This renovation is more than just a building upgrade — it's a symbol of shared values, resilience, and future-facing collaboration.” America House Kyiv is the premier American cultural center in Ukraine, offering programs and engagement for Ukrainian citizens. This renovation will enhance accessibility, improve infrastructure, and elevate the visitor experience.Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, communications, and base services personnel and solutions to U.S. defense and security agencies and allied governments. Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner, supporting your mission 24/7/365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services and solutions, visit missionessential.com.Gerz Construction, part of GERZ Holding, has operated in Ukraine and Poland since 2006. The company delivers full-cycle construction, engineering, and project management services for industrial, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. With ISO 45001 certification and recent expansion into Lviv, Gerz continues to grow as a trusted and innovation-focused builder in the region.

