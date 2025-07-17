Mission Essential Wins Major EUCOM Linguist Support Task Order Under DLITE II IDIQ

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential is proud to announce it has been awarded a new five-year task order under the DLITE II IDIQ contract to deliver mission-critical linguist support services across the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).The contract—featuring a one-year base period and four 12-month option periods—provides comprehensive interpretation, translation, and transcription support across key locations in Europe and Eurasia. The award continues Mission Essential’s legacy of excellence supporting EUCOM operations and the Warfighter, building on prior performance leading EUCOM I efforts and current prime on the Kosovo Task Order.Under this new task order, Mission Essential will provide:CAT II/III linguistsCAT I local national linguistsCAT I on-call linguists based on operational demandLinguist support will be delivered to critical locations across the EUCOM AOR.“This win highlights Mission Essential’s commitment to supporting operational effectiveness and strategic partnerships in some of the most dynamic regions in the world,” said Greg Miller, CEO of Mission Essential. “Our linguists are force enablers—breaking down communication barriers and ensuring mission readiness every day.”The scope of work includes not only linguist deployment but also end-to-end logistics, personnel management, and rigorous quality control in support of military operations and multinational engagements.Mission Essential will execute this work alongside trusted teammates CloveHitch and Global Dimensions Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, communications, and base services personnel and solutions to U.S. defense and security agencies and allied governments. Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner, supporting your mission 24/7/365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services and solutions, visit missionessential.com.

