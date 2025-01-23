Hit Songwriter Ken Hirsch and Banner Records' John Anthony to Release Magdalena Tul's Stellar "You Never Loved At All"

The stellar new single “You Never Loved At All” to be released mid-March 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned award-winning songwriter Ken Hirsch and Banner Records president John Anthony connect as the perfect match for the astonishing vocalist Magdalena Tul on her stellar new single “You Never Loved At All” to be released mid-March 2025“You Never Loved At All,” written by Ken Hirsch and the late and beloved Marti Sharron, demonstrates Magdalena Tul's exceptional vocal ability with its vibrant pop R&B soul sound. Listeners will be drawn in by the upbeat rhythm, passionate lyrics, and exhilarating vocal performance. The theme of an imperfect lover will surely resonate with many fans, making this single a guaranteed fan favorite.Ken Hirsch was born and raised in New York, attended The Juilliard School of Music, and now resides in Los Angeles. Hirsch went on to write songs for renowned recording artists including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Mary J. Blige, Michael Bolton, Regina Belle, and many more. Hirsch has also written soundtracks for the musicals “An Officer and a Gentleman," "Daddy Goodness," and "Clothespins & Dreams". His songs have also been used in numerous films including “There Is Always One More Time” for Bowfinger (starring Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy) and “I’ve Never Been to Me” for You Were Never Really Here (starring Joaquin Phoenix), and Shrek the Third. His abilities have earned him awards and accolades across the industry, including the BMI “Million Airs” award, as well as a multitude of hit songs.This is not the first time Hirsch and Anthony have joined forces. John Anthony immediately knew he would call upon his good friend Ken Hirsch because of his unique creative songwriting abilities, which are the perfect match for Banner Records artist Magdalena Tul. They first collaborated for Magdalena on “If Loving You is All I Ever Do,” which was a top-performing song on her previous EP “Signature of Soul,” proving they are the perfect pair for her remarkable voice.Magdalena Tul is on the rise in the pop R&B soul world. Magdalena continues to make her mark in the USA after her 2024 standing ovation performances of the national anthem for the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees organizations. Her recent holiday release, “Let It Snow,” was a global radio favorite. Radio and music fans are going to see Magdalena Tul live in concert in the U.S.A. in the near future.John Anthony is passionate about releasing more extraordinary songs written by Hirsch to follow “You Never Loved at All” as the year progresses.Shannon Hyde- Publicity Contacthyde.shannon26@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.