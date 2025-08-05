R&B SOUL LABEL, BANNER RECORDS, NOW BREAKING NEW JERSEY’S SENSATIONAL SOUL CRUISERS WORLDWIDE

DEBUT SINGLE ‘DEEPER AND DEEPER’ TO BE RELEASED TO RADIO WORLDWIDE AUGUST 8TH

NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banner Records is thrilled to announce the signing of the sensational Soul Cruisers, the eleven-piece band from New Jersey under the direction of veteran saxophonist and longtime bandleader Steve Barlotta. The Soul Cruisers are now stepping into a new chapter with their first collection of original Motown-style music with Banner Records. The label has been releasing fresh R&B Soul music for the last 25 years, and isn’t stopping anytime soon. Banner Records was founded by music veterans John Anthony and Sid Bernstein. Also signed to the label is pop/R&B recording artist Magdalena Tul and the fresh addition of the sassy soul artist Karlotta.The Soul Cruisers' debut original single, “Deeper and Deeper,” is set to release to streaming platforms August 1st and radio worldwide August 8th, marking the beginning of this exciting era for the NJ group. The song was written by Nashville writer Bob Dellaposta, who has songs placed in many films and TV Shows. Dellaposta also has a long history as a major music publisher. The single was produced at Mr. Smalls Studios in Pittsburgh, PA by John Anthony and Larry Luther.With deep roots in the bustling New Jersey music scene, the Soul Cruisers’ unmatched energy, musical talent, and heartfelt performances have earned them stages alongside New Jersey legends such as Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Southside Johnny. Carrying forward the state's storied musical legacy, the Soul Cruisers will stand proudly alongside iconic Garden State soul artists such as Whitney Houston, Kool & the Gang, Dionne Warwick, Lauryn Hill, and Gloria Gaynor.Banner Records is proud to announce that its roster of award-winning songwriters is back in the studio creating more soulful hits for the Cruisers. Legendary songwriters, including Ken Hirsch, Jim Peterik (Eye of the Tiger), Ted Perlman, John Peppard, Michael McDonald, Thomas Paden, Phil Cody, Tom Lorentz, Bob Bergland, and Bob Dellaposta, are continuing the label’s legacy of heartfelt, timeless music. With the support of esteemed publishers Sherill Blackman, Morning Mist Music, and Wixen Music, Banner Records is poised to bring another round of powerful, soul-infused tracks to fans everywhere.Performing over 150 shows per year, the Soul Cruisers have built a dedicated fan base across the United States. Banner Records looks forward to sharing the Soul Cruisers’ great talent, soul, and R&B flair with the world.KEEP UP WITH THE SOUL CRUISERS:PRESS INQUIRIES:Shannon Hyde/Star Strategies PR | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

The Soul Cruisers "Deeper & Deeper" Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.