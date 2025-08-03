StorageBlue Music To Drop Second Single: Latin Pop Track 'Don’t Throw It Away'

Following its successful debut release, StorageBlue Music - a boundary-pushing music label by E! Entertainment founder Alan Mruvka - is back with a new single.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its debut release, StorageBlue Music - a boundary-pushing music label launched by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka - is back with a brand-new single, latin pop track “Don’t Throw It Away.” Blending irresistible rhythm with creative strategy, the track reflects StorageBlue Music’s commitment to turning songs into memorable brand experiences.“Don’t Throw It Away” is a high-energy, Latin-inspired pop track with infectious rhythms and a feel-good vibe. Blending modern dance-pop beats with tropical percussion and bilingual English/Spanish vocals, the song delivers an upbeat, radio-ready sound that’s perfect for summer playlists and brand campaigns alike. With a catchy hook and polished production, it’s designed to get listeners moving and make a lasting impression.The release of “Don’t Throw It Away” builds on the momentum of the label’s first track, “Too Much Junk,” which introduced StorageBlue Music as a creative arm of StorageBlue, the fast-growing New Jersey-based self-storage company Mruvka owns and operates. Both songs serve as attention-grabbing campaigns for StorageBlue - demonstrating how original music can be used to elevate a brand and spark engagement across digital platforms.“Music is one of the most powerful ways to connect with people emotionally,” said Alan Mruvka. “With StorageBlue Music, we’re not just creating songs, we’re creating branded content that entertains, sticks in people’s heads, and actually builds brand affinity. ‘Too Much junk’ was an enormous branding success and ‘Don’t Throw It Away’ is another example of how we’re helping brands move beyond traditional ads and into experiences people enjoy.”A trailblazer in the entertainment industry, Mruvka co-founded E! Entertainment Television, producing more than 20,000 hours of original content and guiding the channel into one of the most successful startups in cable TV history. Today, he continues to bridge media and business through ventures like StorageBlue Music, offering brands a platform to create custom music campaigns that resonate with audiences and stand out in a crowded media landscape.About StorageBlue MusicStorageBlue Music is the new music label founded by E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka, designed to develop rising artists while creating fresh, innovative opportunities for brands to reach audiences through music. The label’s mission is to fuse entertainment and marketing in creative, unconventional ways. StorageBlue Music will partner with leading brands to create custom music-driven campaigns that engage consumers across traditional and digital media. Companies interested in exploring branded music opportunities are invited to contact StorageBlue Music to discuss potential collaborations.About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is disrupting the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

