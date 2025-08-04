TuxCare Launches In-Memory Vulnerability Scanner

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the release of TuxCare Radar , an AI-enhanced vulnerability scanner purpose-built for Linux-native environments. Designed to cut through the noise, Radar delivers accurate, real-time vulnerability detection and reporting that minimizes false positives by recognizing both traditional and rebootless patches in-memory.Traditional security scanners often get bogged down with false alarms that soak up valuable time and resources from security teams who must manually vet flagged CVE’s for vulnerabilities. TuxCare created Radar to go beyond the static checklist. It uses AI to identify and prioritize actual threats in Linux environments through up-to-date scan reports that reduce unnecessary triage and provide efficient remediation.Designed for rapid deployment with a lightweight CLI, Radar allows security teams to focus on what matters most without compromising visibility or control. From accelerated compliance with AI-enhanced risk scoring and patch intelligence, Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled operations tasks, to rebootless updates, Radar ensures security and compliance audits aren’t derailed by scan noise."Sysadmins have spent too long chasing down false alarms and wading through reports," said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. "We built this scanner to deliver clarity through AI-driven insights that pinpoint real risks so that teams can focus on what actually matters. It sets up in minutes and works seamlessly, giving IT teams instant, actionable visibility into their Linux environments."While Radar operates effectively as a standalone security solution, it also easily integrates with other TuxCare products such as KernelCare and LibCare to provide comprehensive protection for organizations. For detailed information on TuxCare’s Radar, or to obtain information about protecting your unique environment from a TuxCare patching expert, visit: https://tuxcare.com/tuxcare-radar About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

