Access Fixtures Launches ABUR - Field Selectable Vandal Proof Bollard Light

ABUR - Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light Showing LED Modules ABUR - Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light (Top View) ABUR - Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light ABUR - Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light (Bollard Head) ABUR - Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light (Fixture Dimensions)

Access Fixtures ABUR LED Bollard Light: vandal-proof, field-selectable wattage (10-20-30w) and Kelvin (3K-4K-5K), IK08/IP65 rated, and a glare-free PC lens.

ABUR Vandal-Proof LED Bollard Light prevents costly repairs with on-site selectable wattage (10-20-30w) and color temperature (3000K-4000K-5000K) for durable, reliable performance.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, today announced the launch of ABUR Vandal-Proof Bollard Light. This new architectural bollard is engineered to provide exceptional durability and high-quality, adaptable illumination for the toughest outdoor environments. ABUR is the definitive vandal-proof bollard light for public parks, university campuses, and commercial landscapes, featuring a rugged, extruded aluminum alloy housing and unmatched on-site flexibility with its field-selectable controls.

Vandal Resistant:

ABUR is built to thrive in the most demanding public environments. Its foundation is a rugged, extruded aluminum alloy housing with a protective UV-stabilized powder-coated finish. It carries an IK08 impact rating against physical damage and an IP65 rating for complete protection from dust and water. Vandal-resistant screws secure the fixture, making the ABUR a truly vandal-proof LED bollard light and a fortress of reliability for commercial and public properties. ABUR features a standard bronze finish that complements most commercial and public environments. ABUR mounts using a versatile mounting plate designed for secure installation on concrete pads or other flat surfaces.

Field Selectable:

At the core of the ABUR’s design is powerful field-selectable technology. This feature gives installers the ultimate flexibility to tailor the lighting directly on-site. With the flick of a switch, users can select the ideal wattage (10 watts, 20 watts, or 30 watts) and the perfect color temperature (3000K, 4000K, or 5000K). This empowers property managers to adapt the light output and ambiance to their precise requirements. For further control, an optional button eye photocell enables energy-saving dusk-to-dawn operation.

Diffuser Lens:

ABUR vandal-proof bollard light features a high-impact polycarbonate diffuser lens, expertly designed to perfect the light output. The lens eliminates harsh glare and projects a soft, even illumination. This thoughtful optical design enhances visibility while creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, making outdoor spaces safer and more pleasant after dark.

“Access Fixtures engineered the ABUR to end the costly cycle of fixture repair,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “It is a vandal-proof LED bollard light that gives owners decisive on-site control over wattage and color temperature, delivering long-term reliability and guaranteed performance."

From a technical standpoint, ABUR is designed and manufactured for broad compatibility and certified to deliver optimal performance. It operates on a versatile 120-277V input and includes standard 4kV surge protection for electrical stability. The fixture renders color accurately with a CRI of 80+ and consists of a standard Type III light distribution pattern ideal for pathways and open areas. The LED bollard light, ABUR, measures 39.8 inches tall, with a 5.78-inch base and a 10-inch-wide head, offering a sleek, modern form that suits both architectural and public outdoor settings. It is fully UL and cUL listed for wet locations, FCC certified, RoHS compliant, and DLC listed for proven energy efficiency, ensuring it meets rigorous industry standards for safety and performance.

ABUR Vandal-Proof Bollard Light is rated L70 @ 54,000 hours of operational life and is supported by a 5-year limited warranty. It is now available with a lead time of 7 to 10 days for production, plus shipping.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

