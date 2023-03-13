Producer A. Curtis Farrow announces Family Friendly discounted seats for MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST Mother’s Day Weekend
WHO BETTER TO BRING US HOME THAN MULTI-AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS AND SINGER STEPHANIE MILLS!”NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Friendly prices for MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST for this once in a lifetime Gospel event at the Prudential Center, Mother’s Day Weekend, Saturday May 13th 2023.
— A. Curtis Farrow
Thrill your Mom and the whole family with tickets for this soul stirring event featuring the legendary talents of The Clark Sisters, Hezekiah Walker, Vickie Winans, Byron Cage and featuring a special performance by Grammy Award winning artist, Stephanie Mills singing her signature song, “Home,” backed by a 200-voice choir. There will also be a special word from Dr. Jamal Bryant and a cavalcade of local singers, dancers and choirs.
Discounted tickets are available at the box office and through Ticketmaster while supplies last. At Ticketmaster use codeword “MothersDay”
This will be the Mother’s Day event of the year. Receiving this year’s McDonald’s Gospelfest Lifetime Achievement Award will Dr. Emily Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney. She has been a part of McDonald’s Gospelfest from the beginning. Cissy Houston has hit the stage yearly and has blessed and amazed sold out crowds. Her impact to the music world will be honored this year at the 40th Year Anniversary of McDonald’s Gospelfest. There will be some surprise guests on hand as well to help us celebrate her as she receives this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 40th Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest returns to the Prudential Center Arena in Newark, NJ on Mother’s Day Weekend Saturday, May 13th, 2023, for the biggest and best gospel event of the year. This year's event will celebrate the 40th Year Anniversary of McDonald’s Gospelfest.
The 2023 Gospelfest lineup includes:
Stephanie Mills
is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom as "Dorothy" in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical The Wiz. The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit and her signature song. During the 1980s, she had five Number 1 R&B hits, including "Home", "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love", "I Feel Good All Over", "You're Puttin' A Rush on Me" and "Something in the Way You Make Me Feel". She won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song "Never Knew Love Like This Before" in 1981. Her albums What Cha Gonna Do with My Lovin, Sweet Sensation and Stephanie went gold or platinum, all through 20th Century Fox Records.
The Clark Sisters
The Clark Sisters have been active in the gospel music industry since 1966 and are still active today! As a group they have produced 20 albums.
Their biggest hits include "Is My Living in Vain", and "You Brought the Sunshine". As a group, the Clark Sisters have won three Grammy Awards and are the highest-selling female gospel group in history. In 2020, it was announced that the Clark Sisters would be honored with the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th Annual Stellar Awards. In 2022, the group was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.
Hezekiah Walker
The Gospel music pioneer and passionate advocate for preserving its bedrock: the Gospel choir.
With 15 albums and two Grammy Awards under his belt, the traditional sound and energetic style of his Love Fellowship Choir has influenced a generation of dynamic singers and ensembles - including Gospel star Kirk Franklin who credits Walker for inspiring his approach to the genre. He recently launched HezHouse Entertainment, a recording imprint distributed by RCA Inspiration, specifically to ensure there is a current, continuous platform for people to experience great Gospel music.
Dr. Emily “Cissy” Houston
Veteran recording artist, multi-disciplined performer, and mother of superstar Whitney Houston, Cissy Houston has influenced the music industry with a life long list of accomplishments and credits. She launched herself into the international scene with the formation of the female quartet, The Sweet Inspirations. Among the group’s most memorable songs are “Let It Be Me”, “To Love Somebody”, “Unchained Melody”, and “Sweet Inspiration” which hit the top ten on the R&B charts and was nominated for a Grammy Award. to this day, their influence on pop, gospel and R&B can still be heard.
