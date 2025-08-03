UNITAR Executive Director Michelle Gyles-McDonnough Attends the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on 6 August

On 3 August, Michelle Gyles-McDonnough visited the Expo 2025 Osaka. At the United Nations (UN) Pavilion in the Expo co-organized with multiple UN agencies, she gave a keynote speech at the UN Career Day event. She emphasized the significance of UN agencies working together to tackle common challenges across borders and the importance of continuing to enhance one’s expertise, strongly supporting the aspirations of those aiming for a career in UN agencies. The event was co-hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Volunteers (UNV), and the UN Secretariat.

In the afternoon, she served as a moderator for the “Unlocking the Silver Dividend: Empowering Older Generations through Digital Inclusion and Lifelong Learning, Harnessing Their Contributions to Economic Growth - lessons from Japan”, also held at the UN Pavilion. The event focused on important themes such as well-being and social participation of the older generation in today's aging society, aiming to contribute to the realization of an inclusive and sustainable economic society that leaves no one behind for all generations. The event featured Professor Yasushi Sakata, Professor in Cardiovascular Medicine, Osaka University, and Mr. Makiya Nambu, Director & Managing Executive Officer, Pasona Group Inc. They shared initiatives and business efforts addressing the aging society in Japan, which is at the forefront of demographic changes.

Furthermore, at the same venue, UNITAR signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pasona Group Inc. to strengthen collaboration, agreeing to work more closely in the field of capacity building to achieve sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity.