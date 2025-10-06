UNITAR Signs Memorandum of Understanding with UC Davis to Advance Global Learning and Capacity Development
6 October 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of California, Davis, through the Division of Continuing and Professional Education (CPE), on 19 August 2025. The agreement was signed in Davis, California, by Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity, and Mr. Michael Lazzara, Associate Vice Provost of UC Davis Global Affairs, together with Dean Julie Greenwood of UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing human capital, fostering cultural and academic exchange, and empowering leaders in sustainability, innovation, and governance. Through this collaboration, UNITAR and UC Davis aim to leverage their combined expertise to create transformative learning opportunities for faculty, students, and professionals worldwide.
