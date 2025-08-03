Submit Release
News Search

There were 333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,685 in the last 365 days.

Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Amman, Jordan

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has appointed Ms Dina George Emile Haddad as Singapore’s Honorary Consul-General in Amman, with jurisdiction over the territory of Jordan.

 

Ms Haddad, 42, is the General Manager and Business Development Director for Markazia. As Honorary Consul-General, Ms Haddad will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans over the entire territory of Jordan.

 

Information on the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Amman is as follows:

 

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Amman

Address:

P O Box 940415, Amman 11194, Jordan, 248 Mecca Street

Office Hours:

By appointment only, Sundays through Thursdays

Telephone:

+962-6-551-7414

E-mail:

consulsg@ctajo.com

 

CV can be viewed here.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 AUGUST 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Amman, Jordan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more