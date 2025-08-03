Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Amman, Jordan

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has appointed Ms Dina George Emile Haddad as Singapore’s Honorary Consul-General in Amman, with jurisdiction over the territory of Jordan.

Ms Haddad, 42, is the General Manager and Business Development Director for Markazia. As Honorary Consul-General, Ms Haddad will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans over the entire territory of Jordan.

Information on the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Amman is as follows:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Amman

Address: P O Box 940415, Amman 11194, Jordan, 248 Mecca Street Office Hours: By appointment only, Sundays through Thursdays Telephone: +962-6-551-7414 E-mail: consulsg@ctajo.com

CV can be viewed here.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 AUGUST 2025