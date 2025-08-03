Daesang Wellife to unveil myTHS digital health platform targeting aging population: Aiming for CES 2026 Innovation Award

myTHS main logo screen. The main intro screen highlights the brand identity with the slogan “Guardian of Health, MYTHS.” | Image provided by Daesang Wellife The platform is built around four key values: Exact (accuracy), Fast (proactive response), Easy (simple management), and Funny (fun elements). It offers data-driven personalized health management. | Image provided by Daesang Wellife Integrated Health Board Dashboard. This screen consolidates various health data—weather, step count, sleep hours, medication reminders, health score, and heart age—into one intuitive display. Organ-Specific Health Monitoring Report: Heart Function. This AI-based report visualizes changes in daily Heart Rates and Exercise Intensity stage data using layered graphs, offering 3D insights for non-expert users. Gamified family-based health management system. The avatar system, inspired by Roman mythology, visualizes the health status of each family member. Users manage their health by accumulating activity experience points, adding a fun through character growth and missions.

Daesang Wellife to launch ‘myTHS’ digital health platform with AI tutor for seniors, aiming for CES 2026 award and global expansion in personalized care.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daesang Wellife , Korea’s leading health brand, with annual sales nearing KRW 400 billion, is once again shaking up the market. Since launching the country’s first specialized health brand in 2002 under Daesang Corporation’s health division, Daesang Wellife has evolved its decades of food research into a “Health & Food Science” powerhouse. Now, the company is set to release the beta version of its new total digital healthcare platform, “ myTHS (My Total Healthcare Solution).”The platform is designed as an integrated model addressing food, exercise, emotional well-being, medication, and family care, with a focus on bridging the digital health gap for seniors. The move marks Daesang Wellife’s transformation from a dietary supplement giant to an integrated healthcare platform company, attracting significant industry attention.“Health management must be based on a comprehensive philosophy, not limited to individual areas.”MyTHS rejects the narrow scope of fragmented niche platforms that focus solely on disease management. A project insider explains, “Health encompasses meals, sleep, exercise, emotions, and communication—all aspects of daily life.” This philosophy is embedded throughout the platform’s design. When launched, the app’s AI tutor, ‘TAILOR (Total Artificial Intelligence for Life Optimization and Recovery),’ analyzes weather, user routines, and past health data to provide scenario-based suggestions, such as ‘It will rain today, so indoor stretching at 10 AM is recommended.’ Exercise recommendations, precautions, and notification settings are all bundled together for seamless execution.All processes are automated to reduce users’ “digital fatigue.” Health data is visualized through a color-coded “health traffic light” system, enabling users to intuitively understand their condition without needing to read numbers. Overlapping graphs of REM sleep and heart rate help even non-experts assess sleep quality and stress levels.“AI tutor TAILOR bridges the digital divide, enabling family-driven care.”One of myTHS’s core features is TAILOR, an AI tutor explicitly designed for healthcare. Short for “Total Artificial Intelligence for Life Optimization and Recovery,” TAILOR supports the optimization and recovery of health and lifestyle, aiming to close the digital divide for seniors.TAILOR uses an LLM-based emotion recognition model to detect subtle emotional changes and deliver appropriate motivational, encouraging, and supportive messages. By combining this with an LBM model that learns lifelog and lifestyle data, it offers sophisticated routines for preventing and correcting lifestyle-related illnesses. The result is a highly accurate, medically informed AI healthcare service.The digital literacy gap among Korea’s elderly is a serious issue. According to Statistics Korea, 68% of individuals aged 60 or older struggle with using digital devices. MyTHS addressed this by conducting UX tests with 7,000 seniors, resulting in a simple and intuitive interface centered on a single green button.Above all, the platform is designed for family-based care. If a senior’s blood pressure spikes, a real-time alert is sent to family members, and the AI guides them through appropriate actions. A chat feature resembling common messengers facilitates natural health-related conversations, fostering emotional bonding and family connections. The platform continuously recommends personalized routines based on user data, creating a hybrid model where both family and AI participate in health management.“Sustainable platform with a commerce-linked health loop.”myTHS is more than just a service app. It rewards healthy behaviors with points, which can be used to purchase Daesang Wellife’s products, such as New Care Dang Plan, blood sugar probiotics, and low-sugar foods. The platform also incorporates gamification elements, such as mythical Roman characters representing the brand. Users receive items like “potions” and “gems” when purchasing products, and character growth missions add a fun twist to health management.The platform creates a closed-loop system—“food-data-action-reward”—where health data changes after product consumption generates AI feedback, leading to new routine suggestions. This establishes a data-driven, self-directed health loop.Wearable device integration is another strength. myTHS collects biometric data through Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Fitrus (by OneSoftDigm), and enhances algorithm reliability through a partnership with RexSoft, a data science firm founded by faculty from the SNU School of Public Health. Plans include building an O2O healthcare ecosystem that connects hospitals, pharmacies, and the retail sector.“Aiming for CES 2026 Innovation Award with DiabetesPro 2.0”Daesang Wellife also plans to showcase “DiabetesPro 2.0” alongside myTHS at CES 2026. This platform won the top prize in the medical and health category at the 2025 Korea Mobile Awards. With a special focus on gestational diabetes and AI-based personalized blood sugar response guides, it has emerged as a flagship of the brand’s “Nutritech strategy,” linking food and platform.

