State Police Seek Assistance In Locating Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run Suspect

August 2, 2025

(UPPER MARLBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate a person suspected of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early this morning in Prince George’s County.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Leroy Wedge, 43, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s emergency medical services personnel.

Around 6:20 a.m., Maryland State Troopers responded to eastbound Maryland Route 202 at Wood Branch Court for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, later identified as Wedge, was attempting to cross Maryland Route 202, when for unknown reasons, was struck by an unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene. Troopers believe this vehicle to be a 2012-2014 GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox.

Maryland Route 202 was closed for more than three hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov