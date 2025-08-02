Submit Release
Political verdicts direct blow to peace, stability in region

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, expresses his deepest dissatisfaction and concern over the verdict of the Court of Appeal against Milorad Dodik, which confirmed the first-instance verdict of that country’s court.

