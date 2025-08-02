The Macao SAR Government strongly opposes EU’s interference in Macao SAR’s internal affairs

MACAU, August 2 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) strongly deplores and firmly opposes the remarks made by the European External Action Service (EEAS) concerning the criminal procedure and law enforcement operation executed in accordance with the “Safeguarding National Security Law”. As the case is under investigation, the police and judicial authorities of the Macao SAR will handle the case strictly according to the law and the right of litigation of the suspect of the case involved will be effectively protected by law.

Facts fully prove that since the “Safeguarding National Law” was promulgated in 2009 and then amended in 2023, the national security and the prosperity and stability of the Macao SAR have been effectively upheld. The fundamental rights, including electoral rights and freedom of speech, of the residents of the Macao SAR are fully protected by the “Macao Basic Law” and the relevant laws, as well as the human right convention applicable to the Macao SAR. Such rights are also fully maintained by the administrative, legislative and judicial authorities of the SAR Government. Since Macao’s reunification with the motherland, the Macao SAR has made world-renowned achievements in human rights protection and such achievements should not be derogated by anyone.

The Macao SAR Government’s implementation of the “Safeguarding National Security Law” is entirely the internal affairs of China and the Macao SAR. Other countries and overseas institutions including the EU have no right to interfere. The Macao SAR Government will continue to uphold its duty to safeguard national security in accordance with the law and to ensure the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle to maintain long-term stability and prosperity.