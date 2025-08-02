OPINION: REST EASY, DOC: A TEXAS LEGEND RIDES ON

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

August 2, 2025

When Texas loses a man like Charles W. “Doc” Graham, it’s more than the end of an era; it’s a loss remembered across all corners of the state. Doc wasn’t just part of Texas agriculture; he helped shape it. He was a trailblazer, veterinarian, rancher, businessman, and a true Texas legend.

Born in Thorndale and raised on the solid ground of faith, family, and hard work, Doc took those values and turned them into something mighty. From the Elgin Veterinary Hospital to Southwest Stallion Station, Graham Land and Cattle, Heritage Place, and Hamilton Commission Company, every business he touched carried his signature blend of grit, heart, and integrity.

He didn’t follow a blueprint; he wrote his own. He set a new standard in equine veterinary medicine and cattle operations, not just in Texas but across the nation. While Doc earned numerous titles, leadership roles, and Hall of Fame honors, he always remembered where he came from. Whether he was pulling a calf or shaping policy through the American Quarter Horse Association or Texas Horse Racing Association, he brought the same work ethic, passion, and love for the land.

Doc founded Graham Land & Cattle Co. in 1987, and it remains thriving today, feeding 30,000 head and supporting the background for an additional 15,000. He even started Sunset Livestock Carrier to ensure Texas cattle were hauled properly. That’s the kind of man he was when something needed doing, he did it himself and did it well.

He was the only man to serve as president of both the Texas Quarter Horse Association and the Texas Thoroughbred Association, and the only one to be named Horseman of the Year by both organizations. That’s not just impressive, it’s legendary. Fittingly, the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab in Canyon bears his name.

But ask any rancher, horseman, or vet who knew Doc, and they won’t just list his accomplishments. They’ll tell you stories—stories that’ll make you laugh, tear up, or both. Because Doc wasn’t just respected, he was loved. Folks trusted him, leaned on him, and looked up to him. And Texas is better because he walked this land.

To his family—thank you for sharing him with us. Losing a man like Doc is hard, but remember this: his legacy lives on in every Texan who saddles up, shows up, and gets the job done.

I believe Doc’s out there now, riding greener pastures, swapping stories with the good Lord, and keeping an eye on the herd from above.

I was fortunate to know him and consider him a friend.

Rest easy, Doc. You made Texas proud.

_____________________________________________________________________

An eighth-generation Texas farmer and rancher, Sid Miller is the 12th Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). A twenty-six-time world champion rodeo cowboy, he has devoted his life to promoting Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the western heritage of Texas. Commissioner Miller will be available for television, Zoom, and phone interviews.