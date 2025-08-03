Solsken Roofing Relaunches Business Website in Partnership with Optimize Media Marketing

Eugene Roofing Contractor Solsken Roofing Contractor Based in Eugene, Oregon Senior Discount for Roofing Installation and Replacement in Eugene, Oregon

Solsken Roofing launches a new website to boost customer experience and visibility, in partnership with Oregon digital agency Optimize Media Marketing.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solsken Roofing, one of Eugene’s most trusted roofing contractors, is proud to announce the official relaunch of their business website, www.solskenroofing.com , in partnership with digital marketing agency Optimize Media Marketing. This newly redesigned platform reflects Solsken Roofing’s commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer-first service in the roofing industry.Founded by John Gaudette, a licensed and experienced roofing contractor in Oregon, Solsken Roofing specializes in residential roof repairs, replacements, inspections, and emergency leak response. The new website makes it easier for homeowners in Eugene and surrounding areas to request quotes, learn about roofing services, and connect with a contractor they can trust.“This relaunch is more than a facelift—it’s a step forward in helping our clients find us more easily online and feel confident in our services from the very first click,” said John, owner of Solsken Roofing. “We worked with Optimize Media Marketing to build a site that reflects the honesty and craftsmanship our customers rely on.”The website features:- A mobile-optimized, user-friendly layout- Easy quote request forms- Detailed service pages including roof repair, replacement, and inspections- Trust-building content including customer guarantees, license verification, and warranty information- Educational blog posts to help homeowners understand roofing issues and solutionsWith improved search engine optimization (SEO) and local visibility, the relaunched site aims to rank for key terms like "roofing contractors in Eugene OR" and "emergency roof leak repair Eugene," helping Solsken Roofing continue to grow as a leading local service provider.For more information or to request a free estimate, call John directly at 971-465-9774 or visit www.solskenroofing.com About Solsken RoofingSolsken Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company based in Eugene, Oregon. Fully licensed and insured, the company provides expert roofing services with a focus on quality, trust, and long-term performance. A written workmanship warranty backs all work.About Optimize Media MarketingOptimize Media Marketing is a results-driven digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, web design, and lead generation strategies for home service providers across the U.S. Learn more at www.optimizemediamarketing.com

Eugene Roofing Contractor John Gautte interview with Lane Home Pros Host Randy Bett

