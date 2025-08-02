Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/25 at 0015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Miguel Santiago

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/25 at approximately 0015 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault in the Town of Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Miguel Santiago (28) had committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening. Santiago was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Santiago was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/04/2025 at 1230 hours and was held at the Northeastern Correctional Complex without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL:  Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

