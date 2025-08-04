Brooklyn-Born Brands Unite: Sbarro XL NY Pizza Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey for Bold Flavor Twist on Double Duo Pizza

XL NY Sbarro Double Duo Slice & Mike's Hot Honey Dwayne Adams, VP of Culinary Sbarro Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey

Sbarro is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey to add a sweet heat to their popular Double Duo pizza.

We took a fan-favorite — our Double Duo — and gave it a new level of personality. This drizzle dials up the flavor while adding a sweetness of honey and the heat of chili.” — Dwayne Adams, VP of Culinary at Sbarro

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Brooklyn originals are bringing the heat to pizza lovers nationwide. Sbarro, the global leader for authentic New York style pizza-by-the slice, is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading hot honey, to add a sweet heat to their popular Double Duo pizza.

Starting this week, guests at Sbarro restaurants across the country can ‘Eat the Heat’ by adding a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey to their Double Duo Pizza — a recipe built by layering two types of pepperonis, both Sbarro classic and authentic old-world char pepperoni, in between freshly shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella on top of San Marzano tomato sauce and baked on hand stretched dough that is made fresh daily. This pizza’s Double Duo name is well-earned as it offers double the amount of both pepperonis on each whole pie or when ordering Sbarro’s signature XL NY Pizza-by-the-Slice.

Dwayne Adams, Sbarro’s Vice President of Culinary and Innovation, said the partnership has already unlocked new creative possibilities in the kitchen.

“We took a fan-favorite — our Double Duo — and gave it a new level of personality,” Adams said. “This drizzle dials up the flavor by complimenting the natural oils delivered from the layers of our classic and old-world pepperoni while adding a sweetness of honey and the heat of chili.”

The collaboration is more than just delicious; it’s deeply rooted in the shared heritage of both brands.

“This partnership is personal,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “We were both founded in Brooklyn, where flavor, community, and hustle are everything. Working with Sbarro to create something that elevates their iconic pizza is a full-circle moment.”

Sbarro’s CEO, David Karam, could not agree more. “The foundation of both Sbarro and Mike’s Hot Honey were set in the belief that food celebrates community. In 1956, Sbarro opened to serve the hard-working people of Brooklyn and Mike created his one-of-a-kind hot honey in that same spirit years later. And today, we celebrate both brands and give a significant nod of gratitude to our history.”

The Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle is available now at participating Sbarro restaurants nationwide. Guests can add the drizzle to any pizza, and even on the NY-Style Cheesecake.

About Sbarro, LLC

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.



About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more. www.mikeshothoney.com

