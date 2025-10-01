Sbarro to Celebrate National Pizza Month with Exclusive Deal on Authentic NY-Style Pizzas

Sbarro's NY Slices Are Meant for Folding Sbarro, LLC Logo

Sbarro is celebrating all month long with special offers. Whether you're looking for whole pizzas or a quick slice to-go, we have your slice of the pie for this National Pizza Month!” — CJ Wolford, Chief Marketing Officer

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pizza Month, created in 1984, is a celebration of America's favorite food. Sbarro is marking the occasion by giving back to its loyal customers with this UNLIMITED deal so guests can ‘Fold Their Slices Like a New Yorker’ all month long.

WHAT: Sbarro is celebrating National Pizza Month this October by offering an exclusive deal on their highly sought after New York-Style Pizzas. The month-long promotion includes an UNLIMITED $10.99 deal on their 14” cheese or pepperoni pizzas available exclusively for online and in-app orders.

WHO: Pizza lovers everywhere can take part in this promotion.

WHEN: The deal is available from October 1 – 31, 2025.

WHERE: At participating Sbarro locations for orders placed directly on our website or through our app.

National Pizza Month Deal: UNLIMITED 14” Large Cheese or Pepperoni NY Pizzas for just $10.99 each

o Coupon Code: 1099 DEAL

o Availability: Oct 1 – 30, 2025 at participating locations.

o Order Direct: Sbarro.com or via the Sbarro App

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

