Sbarro Launches Red Bull™ Energy Drink Infused Lemonades Nationwide

An Energizing Re-Charge Has Arrived

Whether you're grabbing a quick slice or just powering through a busy day, these new beverages deliver both flavor and function.” — CJ Wolford

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer, Sbarro is turning up the refreshment factor with an energizing new offering: Red Bull™ Energy Drink Infused Lemonades, now available at participating Sbarro locations nationwide.



This exciting collaboration between Sbarro and Red Bull combines the bold flavor of Sbarro’s signature lemonades with the invigorating energy of Red Bull. Guests can customize their beverage by choosing either Red Bull™ Energy Drink or Red Bull Sugarfree, paired with Original or Strawberry Lemonade, and add a splash of Blue Raspberry, Mango, or Dragon Fruit syrup. These Infused Lemonades offer a fresh, energizing twist for guests seeking something new and crave-worthy this summer.



“Whether you're grabbing a quick slice or just powering through a busy day, these new beverages deliver both flavor and function,” said CJ Wolford, Chief Marketing Officer at Sbarro. “They’re a perfect companion to our XL NY-style pizza and made for guests who want something refreshing and delicious with a boost.”



Red Bull™ Energy Drink Infused Lemonades are available in three bold flavors and two convenient sizes, starting at just $4.99. The new lineup officially launched Monday, at participating restaurants across the U.S.



About Sbarro

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With more than 800 restaurants and a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

