Ivan Ssempebwa of Uganda Honored for Humanitarian Work at Public Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya

Joint Relief Society Founder Ivan Ssempebwa of Uganda Honored at International Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya by World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West of the USA

Every life is valuable and is created to make a contribution to the world. Ivan Ssempebwa is making his contribution, and it is impacting many lives.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 17, 2025, the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, was filled with excitement and admiration as Ivan Ssempebwa of Uganda was honored for his outstanding humanitarian work. The public ceremony, attended by officials, community leaders, and members of the public, recognized Ivan's dedication and efforts in improving the lives of children through his organization, the Joint Relief Society.Ivan Ssempebwa, along with his mother, Ms. Joyce Akiiki Tusiime, founded the Joint Relief Society five years ago. The organization's mission is to provide children with essential skills and resources to help them thrive in life. Through their program, children are trained in digital skills, jewelry creation, tailoring skills, education, athletics, and more. They also provide food, shelter, and other basic needs to children in need.The ceremony was a celebration of Ivan's selfless work and its profound impact on the lives of children in Uganda. After being awarded, Ivan expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the honor to the children and his team at the Joint Relief Society. He also urged the community to join hands in supporting and empowering the younger generation, as they are the future of the continent.Ivan shared the stage with his mother as he was presented the iChange Nations™, Dr. Betty Speaks Civility Imprint Award. The Civility Imprint Award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting civility, peace, and positive change in their communities or globally. Ivan has inspired others through his work, leadership, and community service, making a lasting impact on his communities.Mr. Ssempebwa was nominated and presented with the iChange Nations™, Dr. Betty Speaks Civility Imprint Award by the organization’s global special envoy, Dr. Ruben West, of the United States.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West fulfills his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for consideration for awards.iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to reviving the lost art of honor by establishing a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to impact nations positively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.Ivan Ssempebwa's dedication and passion for helping children in need have not gone unnoticed. His work has inspired many and had a profound impact on the lives of children in Uganda. The Joint Relief Society continues to grow and make a difference. Ivan's recognition at the public ceremony in Nairobi is a testament to his dedication to improving the world for children.Mr. Ssempebwa is now in the company of several world leaders whom the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include but are not limited to:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception), an ever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of the Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, who was honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of the Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country, as well as for bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

