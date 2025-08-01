Governor Abbott Activates Additional State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across The State

TEXAS, August 1 - August 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms threatening several regions throughout the state over the weekend, including North, East, and Central Texas, and the Texas Panhandle.

"Texas continues to closely monitor conditions as severe weather moves across our state,” said Governor Abbott. "Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to protect Texans from anticipated flash flooding and heavy rains. I urge Texans to take all necessary precautions for potential weather hazards including monitoring forecasts and having an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms expected across the state this weekend may cause excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. Damaging wind may also create hazardous conditions. Texans are urged to engage in personal preparedness measures, and to continue monitoring local forecast information, including TexasFlood.org for flood information.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe storm response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments against all hazards

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues, High-profile vehicles and personnel responding to support stranded motorists

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats to Northwest Texas.

Texans are reminded to make an emergency plan, follow directions from local officials, and pack an emergency supply kit. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, find flood safety tips online at TexasReady.gov, and access flood information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness tips can be located at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.