Governor Abbott Appoints Factor, Chubb To Texas Historical Records Advisory Board

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Elizabeth Factor and reappointed Jelain Chubb to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The Board works to improve archival and records storage conditions throughout the state and ensures that permanent records documenting Texas’ history as a colony, province, republic, and state are preserved for future generations.

Elizabeth Factor of Austin is director and executive vice president of IntraBio, Inc. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Southern District of New York Federal District Court and volunteers with Scrivener Company. Factor received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Columbia University and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

Jelain Chubb of Austin is the director of the Archives and Information Services Division and Texas state archivist at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. She is a fellow of the Society of American Archivists and a member of the Council of State Archivists, National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators, Society of Southwest Archivists, and the Texas State Historical Association. Chubb received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the College of Charleston and a Master of Arts in Applied History with a specialization in Archival Administration and a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina.