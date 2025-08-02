Immersive Video Game Attraction 'Dragon Quest Island' Announces New 'Premium All-in-One Ticket'

The bundled ticket allows guests to experience the real-life "field RPG" based on the video game series at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, has announced that its immersive attraction “Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island”, based on the popular role-playing video game series, will be launching a new ticket bundle for "true adventurers". The "Premium All-in-One Ticket" will be available for purchase from Friday, August 1, 2025.

In an area spanning about 8,000 sq m (86,000 sq ft), visitors to the "real-life RPG" attraction enter through a castle to choose a "vocation" (class) and form a party, before they set out to adventure through the castle town, battle enemies in the forests and hills, and reach the Great Demon Lord's Castle. The new ticket bundle includes access to both the main quest as well as a special side quest, two limited-edition themed premium items normally only available separately ("Erdrick's Shield Backpack Backpack Set" and "King Onion Slime Plush Backpack") as well as an exclusive Dragon Quest Island "Original Big Sticker". Fans, families, and friends are expected to gather to form parties and adventure through the greenery of Awaji Island.

Overview: Premium All-In-One Ticket

・Sales Launch: Friday, August 1, 2025

・Prices (tax included):

Adults (12 years and up): ¥19,400 – ¥20,300

Children (5–11 years): ¥17,800 – ¥18,500

・Content:

① Gold Ticket (1 person) — includes Main and Side Quests

② Premium Item: Erdrick's Shield Backpack Set

③ Premium Item: King Onion Slime Plush Backpack

④ Dragon Quest Island Original Big Sticker

・Ticket Purchase: https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/nDM6IBZTcM/ticket0000042761/

・Official Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

Overview: Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the Dragon Quest video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" revives popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes side quests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquest-island/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

