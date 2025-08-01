UM Portuguese Language Summer Programme concludes with showcase of participants’ learning outcomes

MACAU, August 1 - The Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Macau (UM) held a closing ceremony for the 39th Portuguese Language Summer Programme. During the event, participants showcased what they had learned over the past three weeks through cultural performances. Certificates were also presented to those who met the course requirements.

During the three-week programme, a total of 406 participants from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, and Australia, attended language courses and took part in a range of cultural activities at UM. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, said that the Portuguese Language Summer Programme is UM’s longest-running summer programme, and next year will mark its 40th edition. He congratulated the participants on completing the programme and invited them to return for future editions.

Febriana Teixeira, a student from Timor-Leste, said that the programme had given her the opportunity to experience Chinese and Macao culture, and to make use of the well-equipped facilities at UM. She described the programme as a great experience and said that she would share her experience with her family and friends upon her return to her country. Letícia Feng, a student from the Chinese mainland, said that learning Portuguese at UM was an extraordinary experience, as she had the opportunity to interact with professors and outstanding participants from around the world. She added that these experiences had become an important part of her life and career development.

In addition to language courses, this year’s Portuguese Language Summer Programme featured seminars on subjects such as linguistics and research, literature and culture, and translation and interpreting. Participants took part in workshops on Portuguese folk dance and capoeira, gaining insights into the cultures of Portuguese-speaking countries and contemporary Portugal. They also enjoyed local cuisine and experienced local culture and arts during their time in Macao. Furthermore, course materials were made available on an online platform to support participants in their independent learning and completion of assignments after class.

This year’s Portuguese Language Summer Programme was supported by the Macao Foundation, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.