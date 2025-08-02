Statement by the OSCE Chairpersonship-in-Office on the 1 August Helsinki+50 Discussions

HELSINKI, 1 August 2025 - Today, the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship hosted senior-level government officials and civil society actors for the Helsinki+50 discussions on the future of the OSCE, an initiative launched by the Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen in January 2025.

The discussions, held on 1 August in Finlandia Hall on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, provided a platform for participating States, Partners for Co-operation and civil society to have an open and constructive dialogue.

“Our goal with the Helsinki+50 discussions is to reinvigorate participating States’ ownership of the OSCE and to re-establish the Organization’s capacity to act. Strengthening respect for our shared principles is especially important as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine. It is our collective responsibility to set this Organization – and, with it, European security – on a path toward a better future”, said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen.

During the discussions, participants reaffirmed the validity and importance of the OSCE’s principles and commitments. They stressed the key role that the Organization plays in fostering comprehensive security and resilience. Participants offered valuable ideas on how to better implement the Organization’s common principles and values in practice. All agreed that in order for the OSCE to deliver fully on its mandate, participating States must ensure its ability to function.

In the coming weeks, the Finnish Chair will take stock of the Helsinki+50 discussions to date. Based on the ideas proposed by participants, the Chair will put forward selected themes for further consideration this autumn. This process will feed into the Ministerial Council in Vienna in December 2025.