OSCE leaders call for return to the principles of democracy and human rights enshrined in Helsinki 50 years ago

WARSAW, 6 October 2025 – As the OSCE marks the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, we must recommit to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law on which the organization was founded in order to overcome global challenges, OSCE leaders said today as governments, international organizations, and civil society came together for a 10-day conference dedicated to the situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms across the OSCE area.

The Warsaw Human Dimension Conference is organized by the 2025 Finnish Chairpersonship with the support of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and brings together a record 1,886 registered participants from across the OSCE region.

“Governments alone cannot shape the future. Civil society is the foundation of stability. Human rights defenders, journalists, youth activists and community leaders are the lifeblood of democratic resilience. They challenge injustice, drive innovation and hold power to account. Their voices must not only be heard—they must be protected,” said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The signing of the Helsinki Final Act five decades ago was a milestone in the history of human rights, marking the first time that a security framework included human rights on an equal footing with political and military considerations. The conference beginning today is an opportunity to look back at the commitments made by countries across the OSCE region to uphold democratic principles and human rights, discuss how far we have come in their implementation, and debate ways of overcoming the urgent challenges they are facing.

“We confront a stark reality: the erosion of human rights and civic space not only fractures our societies but undermines their very security,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “From the devastation in Ukraine to the silencing of human rights defenders across our region, these blatant violations call for the revival of the Helsinki vision with strong determination: investing in justice, amplifying silenced voices, and building sustainable peace through unwavering commitment to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.”

The OSCE’s founding states agreed that sustainable security can only be achieved on the basis of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. In the interests of strengthening our common security, conference participants will therefore underline that human rights are universal, inalienable, and indivisible, in times of war as well as peace. Armed conflicts are responsible for profound human rights abuses, particularly through violations of international humanitarian and international human rights law. The need to ensure accountability for human rights violations committed during armed conflict for individuals and societies to seek justice and closure will also be a topic discussed during the conference.

The Warsaw Human Dimension Conference will provide a forum to discuss a wide range of issues. Participants will cover topics including the need to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, promote tolerance and combat discrimination, and increase respect for fundamental freedoms, from the freedom to peaceful assembly through the freedom of religion or belief to media freedom. By providing a forum to exchange views, share good practices, and raise issues for the attention of the international community, the conference can generate new energy for countries across the region to enage in genuine dialogue and move forward in the spirit of Helsinki.

"The OSCE will continue to shape a future security architecture for a safer and more stable order for all. History proves that diplomacy builds what arms cannot: trust, cooperation, and respect for democratic principles and human rights — the true foundation of our collective security,” said OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu.

All 57 states of the OSCE have recognised that to achieve sustainable security across the region, it is crucial to ensure and enable a vibrant civil society. But the work of civil society activists and human rights defenders, whose activities to uncover and counter human rights abuses is so important for their societies to develop and flourish, is becoming ever more dangerous as they are increasingly treated not as partners but as a political and security risk. Some 900 civil society organisations and human rights defenders are due to attend this year’s conference, and a wide range of topics will be discussed at almost 120 side events hosted by OSCE states, civil society organizations, ODIHR, and other OSCE institutions.

“Countries across the OSCE region have a responsibility to address and counter efforts to discredit journalists and independent media, and to ensure they can carry out their work freely and safely without hindrance,” said OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu. “Full implementation of the OSCE commitments on the safety of journalists is of particular importance in this regard. Strong independent journalism is the best antidote to disinformation, and an essential element of stability and security.”

The full programme and other information about the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference are available here. Other high-level speakers at the conference include Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radosław Sikorski, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp, as well as the Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe Michael O’Flaherty, and the Secretary General of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee Berit Lindeman as keynote speakers. The conference can be followed on social media at #WarsawHDC.