OSCE Secretary General highlights dialogue and co-operation as keystone for security at European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, 3 October 2025 - OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu participated in the Seventh European Political Community (EPC) Summit, hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Secretary General noted that the EPC is an important forum to reinforce political dialogue at the highest level and to connect efforts to make Europe stronger and more secure across states, institutions, and organizations.

The EPC Summit in Copenhagen brought together Heads of State and Government from across the European region.