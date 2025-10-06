OSCE roadshow equips students in Ukraine with open data skills for journalism and business

To support the next generation of journalists, business leaders and analysts in advancing transparency, innovation, and economic resilience in Ukraine, the OSCE Office of the Co-ordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) conducted a roadshow training series on using open data for journalism and business students from 23 September to 6 October.

Conducted in Lviv and Kyiv, the roadshow offered 139 students from multiple universities and faculties a comprehensive introduction to open data as well as its uses, tools, and real-world applications. The training combined theoretical sessions with interactive, hands-on exercises led by experienced mentors.

“It is important for us that the young generation, future journalists and entrepreneurs, learn how to work with open data,” said Yanina Liubyva, Head of the Open Data Expert Group of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “They are the ones who can use it to build a transparent economy, make fair decisions and shape a society based on facts.”

Participants gained practical skills in data research, analysis, visualization and effective communication of data-driven insights, which are directly aligned with the needs of today’s economy and media landscape. For journalism students, open data skills foster fact-based reporting, data-driven storytelling, and the ability to uncover trends and hold institutions accountable. For business students, they enable smarter decision-making, innovation in products and services, and a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

"By engaging students today, we are investing in the future leaders of journalism and business who will shape Ukraine’s democratic and economic resilience," said Olena Dobrunik, Assistant Project Officer at OCEEA. "Open data is not just a technical tool, it is a foundation for transparency, innovation, and stability. Equipping young people with these skills strengthens societies, supports sustainable growth, and builds trust between citizens, businesses and institutions."

The training series was organized jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Texty.org.ua, an independent analytical media organization, in partnership with the Kyiv City State Administration, the Lviv City Council, the Lviv Regional State Administration, as well as academic institutions such as the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University, Ukrainian Catholic University, and the Ivan Franko National University.

It was part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project Promoting Good Governance and a Positive Business Climate in the OSCE Region through Digitalization and the Use of Open Data, funded by the United States with additional support from Poland and Norway.