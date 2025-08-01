CBP officers at the Port of Champlain arrest Haitian citizen wanted for aggravated assault-strangulation

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain border crossing, arrested a citizen of Haiti who was encountered with an active felony arrest warrant from Virginia.

On July 31, CBP officers encountered Christalin Morelus, a 21-year-old-male citizen of Haiti, after being refused entry into Canada. During his primary inspection, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Morelus was wanted in Virginia for felony Aggravated Assault-Strangulation.

Champlain, New York Port of Entry border crossing.

Morelus was taken into custody by CBP officers and escorted to the secondary examination area for further investigation. CBP officers verified the identity of Morelus and confirmed the Fairfax County Police Department arrest warrant.

“Thanks to the diligence and enforcement focus of our officers, we were able to identify and apprehend an individual wanted for a serious crime,” said Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson. “This arrest underscores the critical role that CBP plays in protecting our communities and ensuring that those who pose a threat to public safety are brought to justice.”

Morelus was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the New York State Police, as a Fugitive from Justice. He is currently being held, awaiting extradition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

