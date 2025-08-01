New Law to Increase Penalties for Unlicensed Commercial House Parties Will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 31, 2025

The program will also feature information on Montgomery County’s Business Center and its second Business Accelerator Program in Spanish

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, who serves on the Council's Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee and Public Safety (PS) Committee; Naddia Clute, manager at the Montgomery County Business Center; and Leyla Yañez, coordinator at DNZ Folklore. The show will air on Friday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will feature special guest Councilmember Luedtke, who will discuss recently enacted Bill 13-25, led by Councilmembers Luedtke and Andrew Friedson. The law strengthens licensing requirements, increases penalties, and closes loopholes related to for-profit, unlicensed residential events commonly known as “commercial house parties.” Councilmember Luedtke will share details about the bill’s implementation, enforcement measures, fines, and other key provisions.

The second segment of the show will highlight Montgomery County’s Business Center and its second Business Accelerator Program in Spanish, designed to support business owners across the County. This free, seven-week program begins on Aug. 4 and will accept up to 30 entrepreneurs who meet the eligibility criteria. The initiative is part of Montgomery County’s ongoing efforts to support diverse small businesses and ensure equitable access to business development tools and financial resources.

The show will conclude with a spotlight on DNZ Folklore, a cultural group founded a year ago with the mission of promoting art and dance while celebrating Latin culture, its traditions, music, and vibrant expressions. Ms. Yañez will share details for those interested in joining the group, which is open to all ages and nationalities across Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

