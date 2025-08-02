Donald Spector Receives Notice of Allowance for Revolutionary 3D Sound Patent in AR/VR Headsets

Donald Spector, Co-Founder Lisa Pamintuan, President, Nicolas of Palm Beach

Worldipi.com believes that this new patent will be a paradigm shift in AR/VR headsets.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a notice of allowance for patent application #18/213,404, developed by Donald Spector, a leading inventor recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to technology. This patent focuses on the use of 3D sound in virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR) headsets, a significant advancement as the tech industry increasingly embraces immersive experiences.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Worldipi.com, an intellectual property firm, emphasized the importance of this innovation within Spector’s extensive patent portfolio, which predates the mainstream adoption of VR and AR headsets. "Worldipi.com believes that this new patent will be a paradigm shift in AR/VR headsets. As major technology companies enter the headset market, this patent enables sound to originate from specific objects or characters on the screen, enhancing the immersive experience beyond traditional stereo or surround sound,” Pamintuan stated.

Spector's inventions have historically transformed various industries, including the development of the first widely used hydraulic exerciser, electronic air fresheners, and foundational technologies for early super applications and wearable biosensors. His portfolio encompasses hundreds of patents across consumer products, medical devices, and computing technologies.

Worldipi.com is exploring opportunities to license this cutting-edge technology to leading tech companies or patent acquirers focused on enforcement against infringement. While the company has previously pursued both licensing and sales options, it prefers to partner with end users who can fully leverage the technology.

Additionally, Worldipi.com has garnered attention for its sound technologies aimed at improving the vocal abilities for individuals recovering from injuries, including vocalists. Another patent in this portfolio is already licensed to New York Medical College for use in eye examinations and prescriptions through a simple setup involving a cardboard headset and smartphone, demonstrating the versatility of Spector's innovations.

***************************

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.