Thermoplastic markings to be applied on several major streets Sheridan – work to be completed at night

SHERIDAN, Wyo - The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, S&L Industrial, will begin applying thermoplastic markings in Sheridan the week of August 4. All work will be completed between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Thermoplastic markings are a durable, highly reflective pavement material used for various markings, including lines, arrows, symbols, and crosswalks.

The tentative dates and locations to be striped in Sheridan are the intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive – 8/4 & 8/5; Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue – 8/6 & 8/7; North Main Street and 5th Street – 8/8; Brundage Lane and Sugarland Drive – 8/11; Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane – 8/12 -8/14; and Coffeen Avenue and Sugar Lane on 8/15 – weather dependent.

Drivers should be aware of nighttime lane closures at these locations and dust and debris during the grinding process.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.

The WUYDOT photo is an example of thermoplastic marking being applied at a crosswalk.