Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite The People Inc., Endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor in 2026

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Ceasar McDowell of Unite The People Inc. endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor, citing her leadership, justice reform, and economic vision.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceasar McDowell, Co-Founder and CEO of Unite The People Inc. and a leading voice for justice reform in California, has officially endorsed Sharifah Hardie in her 2026 campaign for Governor of California.McDowell, a native of Rialto and a formerly incarcerated advocate who spent 20 years in San Quentin Prison, has dedicated his life to fighting mass incarceration, assisting disadvantaged communities, and pushing for meaningful legislative change. Today, as the head of Unite The People Inc., McDowell works alongside high-profile advocates including Senator Nancy Skinner, Actress Tiffany Haddish, Activist Weldon Angelos, and others to address the urgent issues facing underserved Californians.In his endorsement, McDowell stated:"As someone who has spent 20 years behind bars, walked the hard road to redemption, and dedicated my life to uniting and uplifting disadvantaged communities, I know true leadership when I see it. Today, I am proud to endorse Sharifah Hardie for Governor of California in 2026.""Sharifah is not a politician who simply talks about change; she is a woman of action who believes in ‘People Over Politics.’ Like myself, she understands the struggles faced by everyday Californians, struggles that too often go unheard by those in power. She is committed to building an economy that works for all of us, creating real opportunities for women, minority entrepreneurs, and underserved communities."Unite The People Inc. has been instrumental in achieving legislative victories such as drafting a portion of Governor Newsom’s California Budget Act of 2020 that earned qualifying inmates 12 weeks of positive programming credits during the pandemic. The organization is currently leading efforts to abolish sentencing enhancements statewide and is preparing to expand with a second office in Philadelphia.McDowell emphasized that Sharifah Hardie’s campaign aligns with his mission of justice and equality:"I believe Sharifah Hardie will stand alongside organizations like ours to push for meaningful reform, justice, and equity. Her California Forward Plan represents the kind of forward-thinking leadership we need to move this state toward fairness, economic revitalization, and true unity."Sharifah Hardie’s campaign for Governor of California centers on economic revival, tax incentives and entrepreneurship. Guided by her slogan “People Over Politics,” Hardie aims to deliver policies that uplift struggling families and provide second chances for those left behind by the current system.McDowell concluded:"I urge all Californians who believe in second chances, social justice, and a future where every voice matters to stand with me in supporting Sharifah Hardie for Governor."Support Sharifah Hardie’s campaign and join the movement for a stronger, fairer California at https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

