Trump administration announces modified tariffs 

The Trump administration July 31 announced modified reciprocal tariffs for several nations that would begin Aug. 7, updating those previously announced in April. Countries not listed in yesterday’s announcement will be charged a 10% baseline tariff. The executive order notes that the administration could modify tariff rates further in the future, depending on whether trade agreements are reached or if the administration determines the circumstances warrant it. 

In a separate announcement, the administration raised tariffs on goods from Canada to 35%, effective Aug. 1. The tariff would not apply to Canadian goods that qualify for duty-free exemptions under the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

